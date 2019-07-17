MDOT and Michigan State Police says part of US-23 is shut down due to a crash in Washtenaw County.
A semi crashed on the northbound side at Carpenter Road, near Milan.
The crash happened around 6:15 a.m.
The right lane will be closed for several hours.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
ROAD CLOSED: NB US-23 at Carpenter due to a semi crash. No injuries. Please plan ahead for your morning commute as the right lane will be closed at least 4-6 hours. pic.twitter.com/B2KNd9KgqG— MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) July 17, 2019
