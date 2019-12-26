A semi-truck driver has been treated and released from an area hospital after crashing into an overpass in Genesee County on Thursday.
It happened about 1:40 p.m. at the Owen Road Exit ramp off of US-23.
The semi crashed into the Owen Road overpass and caught on fire. The truck was hauling pickles.
The driver of the semi told police they lost the ability to steer and the semi drifted off the highway into the overpass, Fenton Police Lt. Cross said.
The driver of the semi was treated for minor injuries, according to the Fenton fire chief.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The overpass did not receive any structural damage as a result from the crash, said Jocelyn Hall, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Transportation.
MDOT will complete a full inspection on Friday, but the preliminary review indicates there is no need for any repairs, Hall said.
