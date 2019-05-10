An 18-year-old is critically injured after a debris flew into the windshield of a vehicle when a semi hit an overpass
Several lanes of southbound I-75 in Genesee County were closed for about 4 hours Friday.
It happened at the Bristol Road Exit/Exit 116.
A semi loaded with scrap vehicles hit the Maple Road overpass and an engine ejected from one of the scrap vehicles, according to Michigan State Police.
The engine hit the windshield of a pick-up truck behind the semi, broke the windshield and hit the passenger in the vehicle, troopers said.
The passenger, an 18-year-old, was critically injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. He's currently in critical but stable condition.
The driver of the pick-up wasn't injured.
This is the second time in a month that overpass has been hit.
