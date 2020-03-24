A semi-truck dealer is reporting someone stole several rims and tires from its Flint store.
Tri-County International Trucks, Inc. said the theft happened Sunday night.
"If you see this guy, we would like our tires back," the company wrote in a Facebook post.
The company posted a photo of the alleged suspect vehicle.
In all, 32 rims and tires were stolen, the company said.
