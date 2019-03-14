No one was hurt after a semi-truck carrying banked goods caught fire on I-96.
Michigan State Police said troopers were called to westbound I-96 near Wiliamston Road and found the truck engulfed in flames.
Troopers said the truck, from Canada, was hauling various baked goods, when it caught fire. Preliminary investigation shows the fire started after a mechanical failure in the tire and brake area of the trailer.
The fire shutdown both lanes of westbound I-96 for hours.
