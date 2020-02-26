Check this out!
Crews have returned a semi-truck to the upright position after it rolled over in the Midland County community of Coleman.
TV5 viewers snapped pictures of the incident that happened in front of the Shell gas station on Coleman Road this morning.
The semi appears to be hauling a load of pallets, and now work is underway to clean the area up.
You may want to avoid the area.
