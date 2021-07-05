Police and Saginaw fire are responding to the area of N. 6th avenue and Washington avenue for a semi that has rolled over.
Both lanes of Washington avenue will be closed at 6th avenue while the accident is cleaned up.
Stay with TV5 for more updates on this developing story.
