Empty dealership lots are not what you want to see if you’re looking to buy a new car.
But because of a worldwide semiconductor chip shortage, dealerships’ selections are slim.
“There’s a lot of asphalt at a lot of dealerships right now,” said Chris Graff with Graff Chevrolet. “There’s fewer cars out there than I’ve seen in a long, long, long time.”
Graff is involved with eight dealerships across the state.
“Our Davison store, this time a year we’d have between 600 to 700 new vehicles,” Graff said. “And right now we’re sitting at about 120.”
Lacking supplies, manufacturers like the Big Three have even restored to shutting down assembly lines on some models to save the chips they do have for the most popular. Vehicles are being built, but some just don’t have the chips to be completed.
“I’ve heard numbers as high as 40,000 vehicles that General Motors has already built and parked, waiting to put chips in them,” Graff said.
With shorter supplies and high demands, it means prices are going up on vehicles new and old.
“What that is done with having no new cars is that used car values have gone sky-high,” Graff said. “So trade-in values people get are really high.”
It’s been a wild year for the auto industry and Graff said General Motors already lost a lot of production before the chip shortage because of COVID-19 and before that the strike. So seeing his dealerships lacking supply is not ideal.
“You look out at the lot and you panic,” Graff said. “It’s scary and yet at the end of the day we’re finding a way to figure it out.”
Graff and his team are staying afloat month by month by taking deposits on cars that haven’t even hit the lot yet.
“We’re selling really about as many as we were,” Graff said. “It’s just selling what we don’t have.”
