A new semiconductor wafer manufacturing and R&D facility in Monitor Township will bring 150 new jobs, as announced by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Gov. Whitmer announced the $302 million investment into the new facility on Aug. 24 as part of projects approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund Board.
The project in Monitor Township is built on the governor’s announcement to invest $2.1 billion to strengthen Michigan businesses and increase affordable housing in communities.
“Today’s actions show our continued focus on jumpstarting Michigan’s economy by creating good-paying jobs, building on our state’s advanced manufacturing and tech sectors, and supporting transformational placemaking efforts in communities,” Whitmer said. “These projects are further proof that Michigan is a place where technology, research and innovation are paired with a fierce work ethic that creates economic opportunities for businesses of all sizes.”
SK Siltron CSS, located in Auburn, manufactures semiconductor wafers used to power system components. The company is a subsidiary of SK Siltron, an operating company of South Korea’s SK Group.
SK Siltron CSS plans to expand production of silicon carbide wafers, considered the future of the industry because of their ability to efficiently transfer energy, Whitmer said. The company is acquiring and rehabilitating a facility in Monitor Township.
The project is supported by a $1.5 million Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. Michigan was chosen for the project over sites in Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas for its talent and proximity to automakers, Whitmer said.
“SK Siltron’s high-profile commitment proves further evidence that Michigan remains a place where high-tech talent needs can be met and tech companies can grow, and we thank the company for its vote of confidence in our state and our workforce,” said Quentin Messer, Jr., CEO of the MEDC and President and Chair of the Michigan Strategic Fund. “The company’s investment in Michigan is a clear example of how top attraction projects are finding opportunities to grow in the state underscoring Michigan’s leadership position in electric vehicle R&D and manufacturing.”
Anyone interested in working with SK Siltron CSS should visit the company’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.