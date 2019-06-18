A local bridal shop in Bay City closed abruptly and customers are wondering why.
Sempliners Bride and Formal Shop located in downtown Bay City closed its doors with no warning. A sign on the business' door says it is closed until further notice.
Customers who have purchased dresses or services from there are uncertain what to do now.
According to a sign on the door, customers who have already paid for their items can pick them up from the Little Shop Boutique next door.
TV5 went to the boutique, and although the owner confirmed that dresses were there, she couldn’t provide any information on why the bridal shop closed.
Stay with TV5, we will update you as we learn more information.
