Senator Bernie Sanders made a campaign stop in Flint on March 7 just ahead of the state primary elections on March 10.
The event was a town hall where he covered topics including racial inequality and economic inequality in Flint.
The event was held at Mott Community College in Flint.
He rallied his supporters and opened up a discussion about the inequalities facing the people of the vehicle city.
"It is no secret that Flint is a struggling community," said Sanders. "Forty five percent of people living in poverty, it's decent housing, it's making sure all the kids have decent education, black and white and Latino, Asian American, Native American."
Sanders also focused on creating fair wages and equal opportunities for all in today's job market.
"We need basically an economy that works for all, not just wealthy campaign contributors," said Sanders.
His message to the public was also a call to action to go to the polls and make their voices be heard.
"It's absolutely imperative that people exercise their democratic rights and that is stand up for justice, get out and vote," said Sanders.
Sanders will also visit Ann Arbor and Grand Rapids on March 8.
