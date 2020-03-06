Senator Bernie Sanders spoke in Detroit on March 6 just days before the Michigan primary.
Issues Sanders covered included the NAFTA deal, fair trade and equal pay for everyone.
"We are assembled together to make sure that in this consequential election together, we are going to defeat the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country," said Sanders. "This is a campaign of the working class, by the working class, and for the working class."
Sanders said his job is to transform the country so that there is a government that respects and fights for ordinary people and not just the wealthy.
Senator Sanders will be making other stops in Michigan this weekend including in Flint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.