Democratic presidential hopeful and California Sen. Kamala Harris will highlight a fundraiser for the Detroit NAACP branch.
The civil rights organization says Harris will give the keynote speech at the 64th Annual Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner on May 5 at Cobo Center.
Harris is among the crowded field of Democrats seeking to challenge President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Others include Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker. Former Vice President Joe Biden is considering whether to join the field.
Warren, Booker and Biden have delivered past keynotes at the Detroit dinner. Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton also have given speeches at the event.
