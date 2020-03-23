U.S. Sen. Gary Peters introduced a bill to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
It would help make sure the federal government is helping public health systems prepare to handle an influx of patients.
The three-step plan would provide respirators, ventilators, and other critical equipment.
“As we continue to combat the spread of COVID-19, we must ensure the federal government is helping our nation’s public health system handle a drastic increase in patients,” Peters said. “I’ve heard firsthand from providers in Michigan that there are simply not enough gloves, masks and medical supplies to meet the demand our hospitals could see during this pandemic. We must ensure that critical shortages won’t impact care for patients or the health and safety of caregivers. I will be pushing for these critical provisions to be included in additional legislation Congress is working on to address this severe public health and economic crisis.”
It would also strengthen the health care workforce and increase capacity at healthcare facilities.
Peters is also working with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and companies in Michigan to find areas that where they can help make medical supplies and equipment.
