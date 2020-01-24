U.S. Senator Gary Peters is introducing a bipartisan bill that would help strengthen the state’s cybersecurity.
The bill would ensure that each state has its own Cybersecurity Coordinator, who would help prevent and respond to cybersecurity threats by working with government officials, schools, hospitals, and utilities.
“With cyber threats becoming more sophisticated and formidable every day, it’s vital that states have a point person responsible for coordinating cybersecurity efforts with experts in the federal government,” Peters said. “These coordinators would help states better understand relevant threats, access federal cybersecurity resources and respond to potential attacks. I’m proud to co-sponsor this commonsense, bipartisan legislation, which will help to ensure that all levels of government are prepared to combat cybercriminals and protect their networks.”
Peter’s office said state and local governments have been the target of high-profile cyber-attacks that have cost taxpayers millions of dollars
Last year, the U.S. Senate approved Peters’ bipartisan legislation to promote stronger cybersecurity coordination between the Department of Homeland Security and state and local governments.
