The Senate approved the bipartisan Return to Learn plan that would help ensure Michigan students receive a safe education when school resumes in the fall.
The plan was approved on Saturday, Aug. 15.
Under the Return to Learn plan, school districts must develop health and safety guidelines for all in-person instruction.
Officials said the guidelines must leverage local data and be developed in consultation with county health departments.
“Nothing is more important than providing students a great education in a safe learning environment,” said Sen. Lana Theis, R-Brighton, chair of the Senate Education and Career Readiness Committee. “The Return to Learn plan will help students achieve by ensuring local school districts are empowered to make the best health and safety decisions for their communities.”
“These measures preserve local control and provide a framework for ensuring all Michigan students safely and effectively continue their education,” said Sen. Jim Stamas, R-Midland. “Teachers and students face unique challenges during this pandemic, and this plan gives their schools the flexibility to make the decisions that work best to meet those challenges in their community. I am proud we were able to come together in a bipartisan way to ensure children will receive a quality education that prepares them for success.”
“One of the many challenges facing us in these unusual times is determining how our kids are going to get back to school safely,” said Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington. “Republicans and Democrats today put aside some partisan disagreements and crafted a solution to this problem.”
The plan gives districts flexibility on the total number of mandated instructional days and hours if a full school years’ worth of instruction is provided.
According to Theis, the legislation also requires regular two-way interaction between students and teachers, regardless of how they are offering classes.
Under the plan, funding would be determined using a blend of the 2019-2020 school year pupil count and the 2020-2021 school year pupil count. The blended average will help ensure stability in funding levels.
Theis said the plan also requires benchmark testing to be conducted in the classroom, online, or at home. She said test results will be shared with parents, so they understand children’s learning needs, and they will be used by each school district to establish academic goals.
“Entrusting local education leaders with the flexibility to make more and better decisions will increase opportunities for educational enrichment and help improve student achievement,” Theis said. “The Return to Learn plan will help them accomplish that.”
“These reforms build on over $550 million in federal COVID-19 funds already approved for schools to support teachers and cover coronavirus-related costs, like adopting distance learning plans, enhancing sanitation procedures, purchasing personal protective equipment and making building enhancements to improve safety,” Stamas said.
“Learning needs differ among students and between communities,” VanderWall said. “This plan will empower districts to make decisions that are best for them.”
The legislation heads to the House of Representatives, where it is expected to receive final approval and be sent to the governor for her signature.
The Tri-County Alliance for Public Education today released the following statement from Executive Director Robert McCann regarding the passage of the return to learn plan:
“Despite the resounding opposition from schools after this poorly thought out plan was announced last night, the Senate has rushed it through, continuing to ignore the real needs of our schools and our students. The hurried passage of the “return to learn” plan in the Senate demonstrates checking a box instead of doing the work required to respond to schools’ actual needs for the fall. Despite months of requests from educators across the state for commonsense solutions that provide flexibility and funding for schools, today’s legislation will only make it harder for every district to successfully deliver students the support they deserve this fall. Before this legislation goes any further, the Governor and the Legislature should go back to the drawing board, bring educators into the discussion and provide the solutions schools have been asking for months.”
The following joint statement comes from the Michigan Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers regarding the Senate's approval of the return to learn plan:
“Legislative compromises are never perfect, and the revised versions of HB 5911-13 under consideration in the Senate today are no exception. However, these bills provide students, parents, educators and districts both certainty and flexibility on key issues as we head into the 2020-21 school year. MEA and AFT Michigan hope these bills are adopted, so that we can move forward with other important issues, especially a budget for the coming school year that fully addresses the financial needs of schools to keep students, educators and families safe during this pandemic.”
