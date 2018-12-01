New legislation is putting an end to child marriages.
One bill, just introduced, blocks children under 16-years-old from marrying.
The bill was introduced after a TV report about a girl that was married at 14-years-old.
Michigan law dating back to the 1880s allows minors under 16-years-old to marry with parental consent and a judge’s approval.
“I am outraged that a parent would allow their 14-year-old daughter to be married to an older man,” said Sen. Rick Jones, R-Grand Ledge who introduced the legislation with Sen. Margaret O'Brien. “It is unbelievable that this is even allowed in our state since the age of consent for sex is 16. This legislation will end this archaic law and have Michigan’s age for marriage mirror the legal age of consent.”
Another bill being considered requires 16 and 17-year-olds to get written permission from both parents to wed.
A committee hearing on the bills set for Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.