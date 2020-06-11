A new senate bill may soon allow you to take cocktails to go.
“Anything that will improve sales, I’m all about,” said George Anderson, a managing partner of Timber Bar and Grill in Saginaw Township.
Anderson is also a big fan of a new senate bill allowing bars and restaurants to sell cocktails and liquor to go.
“W sell nachos all the time here, so a couple margaritas on a Tuesday on night night? That would be outstanding,” said Anderson.
The bill is being fast-tracked to help the restaurant and bar industry which has been decimated by the coronavirus shutdown.
The industry is already allowed to sell beer and wine to go so backers say it’s not a stretch to include all cocktails.
All the alcohol must be placed in a sealed with no straw holes. In addition, restaurants and bars will get an extra 13% discount on prices from the Liquor Control Commission.
“That’s huge for an operator,” said Anderson. “We’re not getting discounts on food. Our food is going way up, so to see a discount somewhere, that’ll help our bottom line. That’s outstanding.”
There are some who are skeptical of the new bill believing it could lead to many problems.
“This has the potential to open the door to really make a permanent change in how we buy alcohol,” said Doug Scoles, Director of Field Operations for Mothers Against Drunk Driving in Michigan.
He says his group just wants to make sure there are safeguards in place.
“When it goes to abuse or if it’s violating laws by illegal driving by the impaired or someone who’s not able to buy it legally, then we do get involved so we’re watching this really closely right now,” said Scoles.
Scoles says nationally there isn’t much data out there yet on whether or not cocktails-to-go is being abused.
So, until there is, they’ll just watch and hope for the best.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.