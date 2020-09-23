A hearing on Wednesday aimed to dig into the data Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is using when she exercises her executive powers.
Since March, Whitmer has issued dozens of orders imposing pandemic-related restrictions, saying her decisions are driven by science.
“Michigan was among the hardest hit states at the start of the pandemic. Since that time, we have experienced markedly less loss of life than many other states, including others hit hard at the very beginning,” said Robert Gordon, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Armed with charts, graphs and figures, health officials defended the governor’s decision-making. Their data collection confirmed cases and deaths, and a high number of daily tests relative to similar states.
Committee Republicans took issue with the governor’s decisions.
“Such as to place COVID positive patients into nursing homes with healthy at-risk patients. What science and data was used to determine which businesses were forced to close and which businesses were allowed to reopen or stay open,” Senator Aric Nesbitt said. “However, she has refused to share that science and data that has guided those decisions. And quite frankly, the people of Michigan deserve to know.”
“It just doesn’t make sense why some areas, most areas in Michigan aren’t moved into phase five,” Senator Kim LaSada said.
“If you’ve made a change, you need weeks to understand whether that change is going to result in a case increase. ‘Cause it takes a while for people to be exposed, for people to be infected, and for us to understand what’s going on. So we tried to make changes in an incremental manner,” said Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo, state epidemiologist.
State health experts said it comes down to risk assessment. Virus transmission danger is higher for some activities than others.
