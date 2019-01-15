Republicans who control the Michigan Senate are making the reduction of auto insurance rates a top priority.
The first bill introduced in the new two-year session could let older drivers use Medicare or other health insurance to cover their medical costs in an accident. Younger drivers could opt out of Michigan's mandatory unlimited medical coverage and choose less coverage.
The legislation, which largely signals an intent to lower car insurance costs and leaves the specifics to be ironed out later, was proposed Tuesday. By making it the first bill, Republicans are signaling the importance of the issue.
For years, efforts to curtail Michigan's high auto insurance premiums have resulted in legislative stalemates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.