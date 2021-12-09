Michigan Senator Gary Peters spearheaded a Congressional hearing to examine how service members, their families, and communities across the country have been harmed by PFAs exposure linked to military sites.
PFAs are man-made chemicals widely used around the globe since the 1940s. They are called forever chemicals because they don’t breakdown and can be harmful to the environment and a person’s health.
“We carried the message. We carried the message directly to the Department of Defense and directly to members of Congress outside of Michigan,” said Tony Spaniola, Oscoda resident.
Spaniola is the co-chair of the Great Lakes PFAs Action Network. He took part in the Senate hearing Peters hosted on Thursday. The hearing was aimed at examining federal efforts to address PFAs contamination.
Spaniola said he was disappointed members of the Department of Defense didn’t say more about efforts to contain PFAs.
“The Air Force continues to kind of gloss over pretty major problems that they have within their PFAs program,” Spaniola said.
As TV5 reported extensively, in 2010, the former Wurtsmith Air Force base in Oscoda became the first military installation in the world where PFAs contamination was publicly reported.
Spaniola said today, residents have to live with five different health warnings for unsafe drinking water, fish, deer, small game and wildlife, along with unsafe shoreline and surface water foam.
During the hearing, Peters brought up the frustration from his constituents.
“I’ve been repeatedly hearing from residents around Wurtsmith Air Force base in Oscoda and their concerns about the proposed interim remedial actions that have been taken there, as well as the overall pace of that remediation. Which is without question in my mind as well, been very, very slow,” Peters said.
Peters asked Department of Defense Spokesperson Richard Kidd what is being done to address PFAs plumes entering Clark’s March and Van Etten Lake.
“The Air Force has spent over $40 million and has seven interim response measures either in place or under construction right now,” Kidd said.
For his part, Spaniola acknowledges the efforts by the Air Force. He said 25 tons of contaminated soil has been removed from a hot spot on the former Air Force base. He also said plans are in place to address a plume that is contaminating the main beach on Van Etten Lake. He called it “steps in the right direction,” but more work has to be done.
“I think we’re going to continue to see progress at the Congressional and legislative side. And I think that the pressure and the focus on this issue is going to continue to grow. So I think we’re going to start to see some movement,” Spaniola said.
