The bipartisan Senate and House Great Lakes Task Forces requested that tribal, commercial, charter, and recreational fisheries in the Great Lakes be made eligible for future emergency funding provided by Congress because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The letter was led by Senators Debbie Stabenow (MI) and Rob Portman (OH), and Representatives Marcy Kaptur (OH-09), Debbie Dingell (MI-12), David Joyce (OH-14), and Bill Huizenga (MI-02).
“As in the rest of the country, the economic calamity stemming from the pandemic is significantly harming our commercial, charter, recreational, and tribal fisheries. It is estimated that these fisheries and charter businesses have suffered up to $50 million in losses over the last few months,” wrote the bipartisan group of lawmakers. “We support your efforts to help our nation’s fisheries, tribes, and commercial and recreational fishing industries, and ask that you work with us to ensure any future coronavirus assistance is also available to our tribes and businesses in the Great Lakes basin.”
The Senate version is addressed to Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Shelby and Ranking Member Leahy and House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Lowey and Ranking Member Granger.
The House version is addressed to Speaker Pelosi and Leader McCarthy.
Click here to read the Senate letter.
