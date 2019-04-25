A proposed K-12 budget advancing in the Michigan Senate includes a larger increase in base funding than proposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer but rejects her call for a new formula to account for higher costs to teach at-risk, special education, and career and technical students.
A Republican-led panel approved the bill on a party-line vote Thursday. It would boost overall K-12 spending to $15.2 billion, or 2.7%. It's about $131 million less than what the Democratic governor proposes.
The Senate plan would increase the minimum per-student allowance by $270. Better-funded districts would get $135 more per student. Whitmer proposes an increase ranging between $120 and $180 per pupil.
The Senate plan has lower funding increases than Whitmer does for districts' disadvantaged, special education and vocational students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.