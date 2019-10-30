Members of the military serving overseas could cast an electronic ballot in Michigan elections under bipartisan bills advancing in the Legislature.
The state Senate voted 36-1 for the legislation Wednesday and sent it to the House for consideration.
Currently, clerks mail or email absentee ballots to overseas military members if they apply at least 45 days before an election. The voters must print the ballot and return it by mail -- prompting concerns that it's too difficult for them to receive the ballot and send it back in time.
Under the bills, military members overseas could vote using an electronic ballot if they use a Department of Defense-verified electronic signature via a special card that is already issued to military members.
