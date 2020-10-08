The Michigan Senate has approved legislation that would protect employee benefits.
The legislation comes after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders were against the Michigan Constitution.
Senator Ken Horn sponsored two Senate Bills, one that would safeguard Unemployment Insurance Agency benefits and a second that would protect workers who left work to quarantine or because they are immunocompromised.
“Last spring, a million paychecks came to a screeching halt as businesses were shuttered and stay-at-home orders were put into place,” said Horn, R-Frankenmuth. “What followed was months of uncertainty for both employees and employers alike who waited to see if they would be able to open their doors again and when and if they’d be getting a call to return to work.”
Horn says he hopes the legislation is the state of a cooperative start to the state’s COVID-19 response.
