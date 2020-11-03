In Michigan, the race toward the U.S. Senate is heating up between Democratic incumbent Gary Peters and Republican nominee John James.
“I have written and passed more bills through the U.S. Senate than any other senator, either Democratic or Republican. Bills to protect the Great Lakes, to help veterans who are coming off of active duty, to lower the price of prescription drugs. It’s a message that’s resonating with folks in Michigan,” Peters said.
Peters wants voters in Michigan to keep him on the job for another six-year term.
“I’m real confident. We’re running hard. It’s clear we’re happy to be up in the polls right now, but I don’t look at polls. I just look at doing my job, getting out there, talking about things that matter for Michiganders. And people are responding to that,” Peters said.
If he is re-elected, Peters plans on working to pass a second COVID-19 relief package and fight to preserve the Affordable Care Act.
However, Peters faces a touch challenge from James – a business executive and combat veteran who is looking to become the second Michigan Republican to serve in the Senate in more than 40 years.
“Who do you trust most with your First Amendment rights? Who do you trust most with your rights to peacefully assemble? Who do you trust most with your freedom of speech,” James said.
His campaign’s platform consists of several Republican values including pro-life, pro Second Amendment, and pro-business.
James also supports the lowering of taxes and less government regulation.
“When you have folks in the Democratic party promising they’re going to raise your taxes, and Gary Peters who’s already raised taxes 106 times in the past 10 years,” James said.
James is also reminding supporters Michigan is a critical swing state for control of the Senate and for the White House.
“This is a great country that needs a little bit more work. And we have the opportunity to take ownership of our country,” James said.
