The Republican-led Michigan Senate has rejected Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's order to restructure the state environmental department.
It's the first time in 4 decades that Michigan lawmakers have outright blocked a governor's move.
Senators voted 22-16 Thursday, more than a week after the GOP-controlled House voted.
Republicans oppose portions of the order that would abolish new oversight panels that were given a regulatory role under 2018 laws.
They are also pushing back against creation of a new office to investigate "environmental justice" complaints.
Whitmer says the commissions add too much bureaucracy to environmental rule-making and permitting.
