Michigan would create dedicated facilities for coronavirus-infected patients who aren't sick enough to be hospitalized or placed in a nursing home under a bill approved by the state Senate.
The Republican-sponsored legislation, which passed Wednesday, is a response to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's policy that allows people with COVID-19 to be put in nursing homes if they are isolated from residents without the virus.
Under the measure sent to the House, people could not stay in a nursing home or be admitted there unless they have recovered from the virus or the home can provide a designated area for them.
