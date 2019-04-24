PFAS are chemicals you don’t want, and they’ve been a problem in Oscoda for years. Residents are at their wit’s end and they’re demanding a solution.
Senator Gary Peters brought a representative from the U.S. Airforce, the entity responsible for most of the PFAS, to answer questions.
The Oscoda Township Clerk, John Nordeen was happy to hear that Oscoda was still a priority.
“A big deal here within the community is that we’re going to get passed by because these are coming. More within the state, more within the country. We’re worried we’ll get lost in the noise, and to hear that we’re still at the top of the list is very encouraging,” Nordeen said.
Others at the meeting were turned off after hearing that the Airforce is still gathering data and that it’ll be at least another four years before they figure out a final solution.
“Is there any kind of action you guys can do now to quell some concerns and build back some trust? Last August we brought in a pump as a measure to address the issues. Since then, we’ve decided to add a third one this summer,” U.S. Airforce Assistance Secretary, John Henderson said.
Senator Peters agreed that four years was a long time but said that they needed the time to get the job done correctly.
“I don’t think four more years is acceptable to anyone. Folks have been waiting too long, but there’s also the recognition that you have to do the job right,” Sen. Peters said.
Peters told TV5 that this does not stop here. He said that they are going to continue to work hard, push the EPA, push the DEQ and do what they can to pursue this PFAS problem.
