Senator Gary Peters announced Saturday he is being tested for COVID-19.
During a meeting of the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee Wednesday Peters was seated next to Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson.
Johnson has since announced he tested positive for COVID-19.
Peters said he is feeling great and doesn't have any symptoms but is getting tested as part of recommended safety protocols.
