The high cost of prescription drugs is an issue many families struggle with.
It was the focus of a roundtable on Friday, hosted by U.S. Senator Gary Peters.
“I am a breast and thyroid cancer survivor,” said Jeanette Hildreth.
It has been a hard road for Hildreth who has faced health problems in recent years. And those issues don’t stop with her.
“Trying to thrive. My husband also had vocal chord cancer, so we have been maneuvering through the system,” Hildreth said.
That is why she spoke at the roundtable with families, health providers, and medical professionals to fight for a change.
“This should not be a partisan issue. This is something that we need to bring Democrats and Republicans together to lower these costs. I think it’s just common sense simply because it would bring more competition to the marketplace,” Peters said.
This was a part of Peters’ listening tour on lowering the cost of prescription drugs. He said he has helped introduce legislation that would allow Medicare to negotiate for lower prices on behalf of more than two million Michiganders eligible for Medicare Part D.
Hildreth said the way things are today, unless you’re rich, the average person can’t afford to get sick.
“Even with pretty good health insurance, it’s hard to get the proper care without having massive amounts of money that it puts you into debt,” Hildreth said.
She is on a mission to make the medical system affordable for everyone.
“There’s so many people in the same boat so we have to keep on talking about it and sharing with each other and supporting each other,” Hildreth said.
