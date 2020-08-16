“It’s absolutely critical that we have a hearing and hear from the Postmaster as well as the Chairman of the Board,” said United States Senator Gary Peters.
Peters wants answers from Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and Chairman of the Postal Service Board of Governors Robert Duncan.
“We have seen in the last couple of weeks, the performance in terms of on-time delivery of the mail has gone down dramatically,” said Peters. “We understand it’s the result of new procedures that have been put in place that are delaying the mail and its absolutely critical that we fix this.”
Peters is a member of the committee that oversees the postal service.
The senator from Michigan says that over the last week, he’s received nearly 7,000 complaints from people who are seeing abnormal delays of their mail.
“I’ve hard from a woman who talked about when she orders prescription drugs from the Veteran’s Administration it normally takes three days for her to get it,” said Peters. “This last request took 13 days to get her and her husband missed doses. That’s clearly unacceptable. We’re hearing cases like that all across the state.”
President Trump supports the changes DeJoy has made saying those changes will make the postal service less costly.
“These steps that he’s taking are trying to stop the tremendous losses that have taken place for many many years,” said Trump. “He’s trying to streamline the post office and make I great again.”
Peters says congress has heard of changes like reduction in postal worker’s hours, the removal of mail collection boxes and shortages of stamps and other materials.
Peters told TV5 that he wants sworn testimony from DeJoy and Duncan by the end of this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.