A state lawmaker has said representatives are now picking up the slack after the UIA dropped the ball involving Michigan residents unemployment benefits.
The agency has been overwhelmed, leading to one issue after another, according to Republican Senator Ken Horn.
"This has been a comedy of errors with the unemployment insurance agency," Horn said. "We discovered that there are hundreds of millions of dollars in fraud. We haven’t even gotten to the bottom of all of it yet."
Horn said the UIA turned off its fraud system early in the pandemic which led to people being approved for benefits that they didn't qualify for and massive fraud. This all follows record-breaking unemployment numbers due to COVID-19.
"We discovered today that some 200,000 Michigan residents got a 1099g form from the IRS,” Horn said.
Horn said many people receiving that tax document never collected unemployment, but someone committing fraud may have.
Over the past week-and-a half, TV5 investigates has heard from dozens of people, saying that the UIA is telling them to pay back money, even though they never collected.
“They claim that I collected $5800, I never filed," Susan Dorgai said.
Betty Pope said the UIA says her husband, who has been dead for more than six years, got money last year too.
"There was a 1099 stating that he received $5640 dollars from the department of labor and economic opportunity," Pope said.
Horn said if residents receive this form, they need to protest it.
"A lot of things that should’ve happened, didn’t and a lot of things that should’ve happened did,” Horn said. “So, we want to make sure that we’re solving all the right problems.”
Horn said they are trying to address the kinks in the system. He believes the major issue is that the UIA is not taking in-person visits.
Many mid-Michigan residents said they are being asked to pay back part or all their benefits, even though their claims for unemployment were legitimate.
Many lawmakers are now picking up the slack for the UIA, according to horn. He said if residents had any issues with fraud or overpayments, contact your local representative.
“Hang in there, our office is working overtime to make sure these issues get resolved," Horn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.