This story has been updated
Senator Gary Peters began his more than 1,000-mile annual motorcycle tour on Monday, Aug. 31.
Peters’ first stop was at the United Association Local 85 training facility in Saginaw.
While there, Peters toured the building and touted his record with unions.
“It’s something I’ve focused on; is how do we expand the apprenticeship programs and make sure that skilled training is available to more folks. These are all amazing jobs, great careers for folks,” Peters said.
Justin Pomerville, United Association Local 85 business manager, said the union supports Peters.
“He’s an obvious choice of the union skilled labor in Saginaw and my members for the simple fact he always shows up and always supports everything we have going on,” Pomerville said.
Monday’s motorcycle tour took place on the same day that the Michigan Republican Party filed a formal ethics complaint against Peters.
The complaint alleges Peters used official office and taxpayer-funded resources to produce a video during his 2019 motorcycle tour.
In a statement to TV5, the Michigan Republican Party Chair Laura Cox said “Every move Gary Peters makes is calculated to benefit himself. This is an obvious violation and he must be held accountable.”
TV5 obtained a statement from the Peters campaign refuting the claims from the state Republican Party.
“Senator Peters has complied with both Senate rules and campaign finance laws,” Peters for Michigan Communications Director, Vanessa Valdivia said.
At the Monday event, Peters also said those claims are false.
“It’s ridiculous. They’re desperate for something, I guess. I travel around the state constantly meeting people. This is clearly a campaign event here today,” Peters said.
Peters is currently in a heated race for his Senate seat against Republican John James.
