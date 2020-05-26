Michigan Senator Jim Runestad (R-White Lake) has started a petition calling for nursing homes to allow residents to install cameras in their rooms.
By signing the Nursing Home Cameras Petition, Runestad said residents would call on nursing homes, members of the Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to support Senate Bill 77.
According to Runestad’s, SB 77 is a measure that would establish that a resident of a nursing home facility or their representative would be permitted to monitor their private room using an electronic monitoring device under certain conditions.
“Cameras can act as a deterrent to some of the most heinous behavior taking place, and they can give peace of mind to family members worried about the care of their loved ones,” Runestad said. “If an episode of abuse does happen and is caught on tape, legal video evidence can be used to bring justice to the abusers.”
Runestad said his petition was sparked by a video recently made public of a 20-year-old Detroit nursing home resident beating his 75-year-old roommate on Friday, May 15.
“It shouldn’t take a viral video of abuse or a global pandemic to convince our leaders that we ought to be protecting our seniors,” Runestad said. “It’s long past time we do something to protect nursing home residents from abuse.”
Under SB 77, Runestad said residents and their families would pay for and oversee the cameras. If a resident’s living space is a shared one, all roommates would have to consent to have a camera. Signs would have to be posted in the facility and the room itself to make it very clear that a camera is present. Additional provisions would allow the curtaining of cameras for medical procedures and other sensitive times to protect privacy.
“I urge everyone to sign this petition to let leaders in Michigan know that residents should be allowed to install a camera in their nursing home if they wish,” Runestad said. “Make your voice heard now!
To sign the petition, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.