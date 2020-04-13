State Senator Jim Stamas, R-Midland, is calling for the layoffs of nonessential state employees.
In a press release on April 13, Stamas said he is worried about the state's budget as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are facing a serious financial challenge, and we need to consider all options to adjust our spending — such as cuts to popular programs and laying off nonessential state employees, including those in the Legislature,” Stamas said. “The state is doing everything it can to address the global COVID-19 pandemic, but we also must soon make the hard decisions to address its tremendous impact to our economy and state budget. The longer we wait to act, the deeper the cuts will need to be."
Stamas said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should deploy nonessential state employees to assist with unemployment claims and layoff any nonessential workers who cannot help people file claims.
Kurt Weiss, public information officer for the State Budget Office, issued the following response:
“State government has already taken action to implement a hiring freeze and a freeze on discretionary spending. We know that we have other tough decisions in front of us when it comes to the impact of COVID-19 on state revenues and ultimately the state budget. The next revenue estimating conference in mid-May will give us additional information about the impact to state revenues, and we are awaiting further guidance from the federal government regarding how federal funds can be utilized to address revenue shortfalls, which will be critical to how we address the state budget moving forward.”
