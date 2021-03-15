Eight state senators, including some from mid-Michigan are requesting an investigation into the governor's handling of COVID-19 patients in nursing homes. Monday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel rejected the demand.

The lawmakers believe the investigation should move forward

Nessel denies Republican Senators’ request for investigation into Whitmer's handling of pandemic Attorney General Dana Nessel has denied a request from a group of state senators to launch an investigation into Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I believe this is a very important issue that should be investigated,” said Dale Zorn, Republican Senator. Zorn is among those eight state senators pushing for an investigation into Whitmer’s handling of COVID-19 patients in nursing homes.

He questions why sick patients were sent to places with vulnerable populations, instead of diverting them to temporary hospitals.

“We had temporary hospitals that were set up in the tens of millions of dollars it cost us to do that and they were used very little,” he said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has recorded more than 5,500 deaths in nursing homes, a little more than 35-percent of all deaths statewide.

Whitmer has defended her policies as scientifically sound but the group of eight isn't buying it.

“We’ve seen a lot of questions from families that lost loved ones and they’re wishing for answers,” Zorn said.

Republican Senator Ruth Johnson also calling for an investigation, saying Whitmer needs to be held accountable.

“The governor made this decision on her own she wouldn’t work with anyone,” Johnson said.

And that there needs to be more transparency, according to Johnson.

“The only way governments not going to continuously make mistakes is to be transparent and I think that’s a really important thing no matter what,” Johnson said.

Nessel issued a four-point response to the request from republicans.

It says they've provided no evidence that Whitmer’s policy led to more deaths, they've offered no allegations of wrongdoing regarding COVID reporting data, they do not specify any violation of CDC guidelines, nor any violation of the freedom of information act.

Johnson believes the state owes this investigation to families who have lost loved ones at nursing homes.

“Families deserve to know what happened at our states nursing homes and they really do deserve answers,” Johnson said.