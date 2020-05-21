Sen. Jeff Irwin (S-Ann Arbor) and Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D-Royal Oak) have introduced legislation to designate social districts that will allow drinking alcohol in public.
The legislation would also allow bars and restaurants to offer curbside pickup and delivery for alcohol.
Sen. Irwin’s Senate bill, Senate Bill 939, would make Michigan the 12th state to allow local municipalities to designate areas in which open containers of alcohol are permitted.
“I want our restaurants and bars to use every tool to survive this crisis,” Irwin said. “Allowing communities more flexibility to make local rules for beer and alcohol allows communities to reflect their values and their local public safety needs."
The bill, sponsored by Sen. McMorrow, would allow bars and restaurants to sell beer, wine, mixed spirit drinks or spirits for consumption via curbside or delivery.
