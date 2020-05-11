Some U.S. Senators and Representatives are urging the Trump administration to reject a request to halt service at three Michigan airports.
Delta Airlines has requested to halt its service to Lansing Capital Region International Airport, Flint-Bishop International Airport, and Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport.
U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow, along with U.S. Representatives Fred Upton, Dan Kildee, and Elissa Slotkin, have asked the Trump administration to reject that request.
“We write to oppose this request for exemption and… encourage the FAA to ensure that any exemptions based on public health concerns be automatically revoked upon the easing of travel restrictions in our state” the lawmakers wrote in a ltter to Department of Transportation Assistant Secretary fro Aviation and International Affairs Joel Szabat. “Congress included provisions in the CARES Act to support the continuation of aviation service because of its importance to our economy and to our citizens… Delta’s request does not sufficiently take into account new measures being deployed by airports, airlines, and governments to protect employees and public health, and does not adequately provide for an on-ramp back to service.”
You can read the full letter here.
