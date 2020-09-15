U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) is pressing Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on how his recent actions have resulted in widespread delays in the delivery of medications for Michiganders and Americans.
In August, Peters launched an investigation after he said he received misleading information from the Postal Service about the causes of the delays.
Throughout his investigation, Peters said he heard from individuals, many of them seniors and veterans, who have been left without critical medication for days due to mail delays.
Peter’s along with 34 of his colleagues sent a letter to DeJoy demanding answers.
“The National Association of Letter Carriers reported that the Postal Service delivers 1.2 billion prescription drug shipments each year, amounting to four million shipments every day, six days a week. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Mail Order Pharmacy provides prescriptions to approximately 80 percent of all veterans via mail, processing 470,000 prescriptions daily,” the Senators wrote. “As Postal Service delays cause Americans to worry when, if at all, they will receive their next supply of medication in the mail, patients across the country may be forced to seek their prescriptions in person at a pharmacy increasing their risk of exposure to COVID-19 at a time when staying home is vital to their health and well-being. We call on you to immediately reverse all operational and organizational changes that have resulted in life-threatening delays of critical medications to Americans.”
Click here to read a copy of the letter.
