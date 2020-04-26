Two years ago, she nearly died in a fire, but today local emergency responders celebrated with a Mid-Michigan woman who is preparing to head into the medical field.
Madison Marciniak, then 20, was carried out of a burning Bay City home two years ago. She was flown to Spectrum in Grand Rapids to be treated for burns and high carbon monoxide levels. After multiple surgeries at U of M to create an airway, she has recovered, and will be returning to Grand Rapids to work as a nurse at the hospital that saved her life.
MORE: TV5 talked to woman rescued from fire as she thanks rescuers
But she couldn’t leave without a send-off.
On April 26 more than 35 cars drove by her parent’s home, honking horns and sirens on. Among them were some of the first responders that saved her from the fire.
One of them was Scott Close, a dual-trained police officer and fireman who picked her up off the floor while she was unconscious and carried her out of the house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.