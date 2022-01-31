A new ballot drive is circulating in the state and supporters say this measure would make it easier for some to submit their ballots allowing more time for early voting.
After talking to voters across Michigan, Promote the Vote launched a ballot drive that they believe does just that.
"We'd always been thinking, what do we need to continue to do to move Michigan forward?" said Sharon Dolente, senior advisor of Promote the Vote. "It would actually implement what's known as a 'true early voting system.' In Michigan, we can vote before election day using an absentee ballot. But this would allow you to go into early voting sites, that operate and run more like a polling location."
Dolente said the true early voting system streamlines the voting process and reduces administrative burdens for election officials and increases accessibility for voters.
State representative Phil Green is not sold on the idea.
"The concept of the multi-day, whether it's one week or two weeks before the election day, after the election day, I think that concept definitely brings into question maybe the intent of our founders and elections and the secrecy of the ballots as well as the sacredness of that day of elections," Green said.
Promote the Vote needs over 400,000 state-verified signatures by mid-July for the measure to make it on the November ballot. If voted into law, it would supersede any opposing bill.
"There's a variety of proposals in here. If any of the other initiatives had contradictory language, ours would govern because ours is a constitutional amendment," Dolente said.
Green points to issues he has with the ballot petition process itself.
"In the ballot, you get a 100-word summary, and we expect people to make a decision based on a 100-word summary and many people do not actually read the bills," Green said.
He said ballot petitions don’t get the same checks and balances that a bill goes through to become a law. Dolente calls this petition a natural progression of enhancing the ability to vote.
"Ensuring that the policies make our system both secure and accessible, that's how we can move forward to have a voting system that works for all of us in Michigan," Dolente said.
