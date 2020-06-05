When it comes to graduations, the class of 2020 has had to get pretty creative.
One example of that was Thursday night’s graduation from Grand Blanc High School. They used the US-23 drive-in theater to take in their commencement address.
“I think at first we were disappointed. Of course, we wanted it at Dort, we imaged that our whole lives,” one student told TV5. “But then we started to appreciate it, knowing that they are doing something for us.”
Another student said, “I thought it would be interesting because I never heard of a graduation at a drive-in before.”
“Almost took away a lot of our memories. It is our Senior year. We are supposed to walk through the school for the last time, but we really didn’t get that. It is kind of sad, but I do enjoy getting to graduate at a drive-in, it is pretty cool,” another student told TV5.
This will become a special memory for the class of 2020, in a year that most would love to forget.
“A little excited that school got canceled at first. But shortly after I started noticing I couldn’t see most of my friends. I started to get a little sad, but we would sneak out every other night and hang out and workout and do some fun stuff. But it has been stressful,” another student recounted.
“I think we had a lot of support from each other. It helps seeing that you are not the only one, you see all these other school too. So, I think it is really cool that Grand Blanc got to do this. So, it’s kind of helps us out a bit,” another student added.
Hats off to the class of 2020.
