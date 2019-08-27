Two Michigan people admitted to plotting to kidnap and rape a child in 2017.
Talia Furman, 33, and David Bailey, 37, appeared in court in Branch County on Monday.
A judge sentenced them both to 25 to 50 years in prison for conspiracy to commit sexual conduct in the first-degree.
Bailey also received five to 50 years for conspiracy to kidnapping, and Furman received 11 to 50 years on the same charge.
This is in addition to Furman’s minimum 25-year sentence for child pornography in Calhoun County.
Both defendants accepted plea deals in June.
“I can only be a better person now. I can only change what I can do, only hope to be a better person when I go home and nothing will happen like this again in following years,” Furman said.
In September of 2018, a tip led Michigan State Police to expose the child porn ring involving four people.
