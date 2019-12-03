The sentencing for Scott Janner, the Kansas man accused of traveling to Michigan to meet an underage girl, was postponed.
Janner was scheduled to be sentenced in a Saginaw County courtroom on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.
TV5 was in the courtroom when the judge postponed the sentencing due to challenges in the sentencing guidelines, including an unpublished case.
The judge is giving prosecutors the opportunity to respond and understand the basic information in the case.
Janner’s new sentencing date is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 17.
