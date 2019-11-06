The sentencing for Joshua Rosebush, the man convicted of shooting Saginaw Township Police Officer Jeff Koenig, has been postponed.
Rosebush was scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
The postponement came after Rosebush's attorney objected to the scoring of the sentencing. Judge Andre Borrello heard the concern and postponed the sentencing.
Borrello said he would rather be safe and do his due diligence so Rosebush doesn't have to be resentenced.
Borrello added he doesn't feel there is a rush to sentence Rosebush since he is incarcerated and "is not going anywhere."
A new sentencing date has yet to be set.
On Oct. 4, Rosebush was convicted of assault with intent to murder, among other charges, for the Jan. 22 shooting.
Koenig was performing a traffic stop at the time. You can read more about the case here.
On Friday, Sept. 27, Koenig took the stand. During court testimony, Koenig said he saw a pickup with no headlights. He walked up to the driver's side window, and as he walked up he heard Rosebush say "nighty night," and was shot in the face.
"I didn't feel anything. I never felt pain. I just felt the impact of the rounds. I just didn't want to get shot again. So, I was hoping that he would either get hit or that he would take off," Koenig testified.
Dashcam video played in court shows Koenig being hit by gunfire at close range and falling to the ground. Koenig called for help on his police radio saying he had been shot. The officer was shot twice and still has bullet fragments in his sinus cavity that will be there for the rest of his life.
"I had a shattered jaw, shattered eight teeth. The round broke the end of my collarbone and that was it so far," Koenig testified.
The jury found Rosebush guilty on 26 counts including one count of assault with intent to murder and one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.
Rosebush faces up to life in prison for the assault with intent to murder charge.
