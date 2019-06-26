The former police chief of a Saginaw County village won’t be sentenced until July after a motion to adjourn sentencing was approved Wednesday in U.S. District Court.
Robert Reznick, the former Village of Oakley police chief, pleaded guilty in March to wire fraud and filing a false tax return.
Reznick was scheduled to be in court for sentencing Thursday, June 27.
According to court documents, Reznick is charged in connection with an IRS investigation. Reznick didn’t file tax returns for himself or his businesses between 2011 and 2014, and once he learned of the IRS investigation he filed the returns, but they were incomplete.
The IRS concluded he purposely failed to report a portion of his income related to the sale of firearms and ammunition. Those sales were purportedly to a “large phalanx of reserve officers.”
U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider submitted sentencing guidelines that could land Reznick in prison for 18 months in the case.
Reznick’s sentencing is rescheduled for July 18 at 2 p.m. before U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Ludington.
