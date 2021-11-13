The Serendipity Wellness Spa in Frankenmuth was bustling this first day of deer widows weekend with people looking for some relaxation.
"So, this is actually targeted to be the busiest Saturday, or the busiest day in Serendipity history in seventeen years, outside of return to Hogwarts. We did a huge Harry Potter event, but this will be our biggest day in seventeen years,” said Jessica Scop, owner of Serendipity Wellness Spa.
She said some clients book next year's appointment today.
"Well, it always is one of our biggest weekends of the year. A lot of people like to come in to Frankenmuth and do shopping and spa treatments. And we've been here twelve years, so it's grown every year,” she said. “So, we're really excited, we get booked out probably about two weeks in advance, or greater."
"New this season - a pedicure igloo. Serendipity set it up a couple weeks ago, and guests ask for this space specifically. You get your own music, snacks, and of course, hot chocolate.
"I've been in the igloos myself and thought it was really cool. And so, I thought about, why don't we bring it here, because we're always looking to take spa services and make them a unique experience,” Scop said.
Scop said the spa is doing a hundred and four services today - pedicures, massages, facials.
And she isn't experiencing the worker shortage like many other businesses.
"Obviously we can always use more but not in the capacity that other places have had,” she said. “So like I said, we are very, very blessed. We were at twenty-five team members last year at this time. We have forty-five now."
She believes that's due to the team environment she creates and higher wages and benefits the spa offers.
And if her business's packed appointment schedule is any indication - it's paying off.
