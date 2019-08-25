Staff at a local bar came together Sunday to help a friend in need.
he “Lake Inn” in Lapeer held a fundraiser to help a man who was diagnosed with cancer.
Damir Maksutov is suffering from esophagus, lung, and liver cancer but doesn't have medical insurance.
So, the staff chose to give a percentage of their tips towards his treatment. Even though they say, he's not the kind of person to ask for it.
“He's not the kind of guy that takes handouts what-so-ever, said server Hannah Congdonn. “We're all rallying together.”
A GoFundMe has been set up to help him as well. You can donate here.
