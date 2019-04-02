Servers in Genesee County were hacked.
A very credible source told TV5 that the servers were hacked, but the extent of information potentially taken off the computer is unknown.
The Genesee County Clerk confirmed that the servers are completely shut down.
“Today, Genesee County’s computer networks were attacked by a ransomware-type virus. The attack held hostage our files and demanded payment for release. Our IT department was able to isolate the attack and stop the further encryption of critical information. While our networks were down today, we expect to be restored to normal use by tomorrow morning. Genesee County has been in consultation with both the Michigan State Police and the FBI concerning the matter,” Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Ted Henry said.
There is no confirmed time on when the servers will be back to 100 percent, but officials said that they think it will be back to normal by the afternoon on April 3rd.
“Not any real concern of release of data as bank accounts or information of that nature were not infiltrated. We are actively restoring information from when the virus attack occurred. The restoration could be time-consuming and business should be operational tomorrow morning and back to normal 100% by tomorrow afternoon.” County Board Coordinator Josh Freeman said.
There is no additional information at this time.
